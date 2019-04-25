Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARJORIE JEWELLE PHILLIPS CLARK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARJORIE JEWELLE PHILLIPS CLARK Einan's at Sunset Marjorie Jewelle Phillips Clark was born August 6th, 1930 in Monroe, Louisiana. She later moved to Morton, Mississippi after her dad died. Marjorie spent some of her childhood years in Mississippi until 1940. After the start of WW2 Marjorie and her mother moved to Mobile, Alabama, only to return back to Mississippi after the war was over. While residing in Pascagoula, Mississippi Marjorie attended Pascagoula High School and graduated from there in 1948. She later met the love of her life, William Clark. After they married the couple spent many years living abroad. With William being in the Air Force the couple had the opportunity to live places like Germany, England, and Turkey. The Clarks had two children, Laura Jeanette and William Anthony. William retired from the Air Force in 1968 and moved the family to Clinton, Mississippi and later to De Land, Florida. Finally, in 2003 the two settled in West Richland, Washington. The Clarks were blessed with 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren with whom they were very proud of. Marjorie lived a wonderful life and was surrounded by those who loved her. Every step of her journey shaped her into the beautiful woman we all came to know and love and helped lead her back to her loving Father in heaven and her sweet William. There will be Public Viewing today, Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Einan's at Sunset in Richland. The family invites you Friday, April 26, 2019 for viewing at the Orchard Park Ward in Kennewick for viewing from 12 Noon to 1:00pm with the funeral service to follow from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Then will gather for the graveside service at 3:00pm at Sunset Gardens in Richland. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

