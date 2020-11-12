

Marjorie K. (Welker) Watts went home to meet her lord and savior Jesus Christ on November 3, 2010. Marjorie was born to Ambrose R. DeReche and Alice (Frach) DeReche on November 14, 1937, in Kalispell, MT, she was later joined by a brother Gary DeReche in 1944. She and Gary were raised in Kennewick, WA, by their mother, Alice (Frach) Wisher, and stepfather, Ralph (Jack) Wisher. Three more siblings were added to the family, Joanne, Ralph Jr. (Jackie), and Linda. Marjorie graduated from Kennewick High School in 1955. She was a good student and one of her favorite memories was being a part of the marching band with her brother Gary. She later married Donald E. Welker and moved to Richland, WA, where they raised their four children Craig, Cynthia, Daniel and Kim. She was a devoted mother and wife. The family did a lot of trailer camping in the U.S. and Canada. Their travels took them to see distant relatives, scenic spots, museums, and on factory tours.



After their divorce, Marjorie was a single mother with two teenagers at home. She worked in the insurance industry writing bonds. After the kids moved out, she met Robert Watts in 1981 and they were later married. They made their home in Kennewick, WA. They enjoyed many years of fun and family times together. Bob was an avid golfer and after his retirement he and Marge traveled to Arizona and California in the winter months where she explored the surrounding areas and he to continued play.



Marjorie was an amazing woman who was always up for a challenge. She loved her family and friends unconditionally and was always willing to help a stranger. Her Christ like behavior was displayed through her last hours. She was an accomplished seamstress, crafter, writer, cook, gardener, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend whose knowledge seemed endless. Her passion for family lead to her skill in photography and the creation of DVD's for special occasions including birthdays, anniversaries, annual events and family history. Very computer savvy, she was a skilled researcher who chronicled family genealogy. Her work will live on and is a treasure to be shared by generations to come.



Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Ambrose R. DeReche, Alice (Frach) Wisher; her stepfather, Ralph Wisher; her husband Robert Watts; her ex-husband Donald E. Welker; her son Craig Welker; and her grandsons, Christopher David Welker and Bradley James Welker. She is survived by her brother, Gary DeReche of Seattle, WA; sister, Joanne and Neil Martin of Kennewick, WA; brother Ralph and Karen Wisher of Kalispell, MT; sister, Linda and Dean Johnson of Leavenworth, WA; daughter, Cynthia and Lanny Hayes of Mesa, WA; son, Daniel and Shannon Welker of Richland, WA; and daughter, Kim and Larry Thomas of Ephrata, WA; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.



She leaves a legacy of love and kindness. Although she irreplaceable in our lives we are comforted by the assurance we will be together again.



There will be an open house from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, November 13th, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Kim & Larry Thomas, 85 Summit View Drive S.E., Ephrata, WA, and a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland, WA, on November 19th starting at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon following the service at the Knights of Columbus from 12-3 p.m.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store