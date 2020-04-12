Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie McGhan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARJORIE ELAINE (MITCHELL) MCGHAN Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory "Marge" was born Dec. 20, 1934, in Tucson, AZ, to Perry and Gladys (Hendricks-Snider) Mitchell. She attended multiple schools growing up before moving to WA State to attend the 7th grade and where she graduated from Grandview High School in 1953. Marge married her high school sweetheart, Clifford Loren McGhan in Grandview, on October 24, 1953. The first two years of their marriage they lived in the Sumner-Puyallup area, while Cliff worked for Boeing. They returned to Grandview in 1955 and continued to make their home there until her death. During the years Marge & Cliff raised their five children. They were active in the Grandview Bethany Presbyterian Church. At various times Marge sang in the church choir, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, helped with youth group and was a member of the Women's Associations & Evening Women's Circle. She was a leader of Camp Fire Girl's groups and supported her children's activities through their school years in dance classes/competitions, track, baseball, cheerleading and Miss Grandview. She and Cliff transported track teams members and cheerleaders around the state in their motor home. Marge's greatest joys were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many years of marriage she was blessed with her loving and devoted husband, Cliff. Her family was her life and she loved family get-together's on holidays and special family celebrations. She enjoyed traveling, especially to her favorite place on the Oregon Coast and Maui. Her yard and flowers brought great joy; she painted decorative items in acrylic for her family and her own home and enjoyed calligraphy. Above all, Marge was a precious child of God, who never doubted God, who knew Jesus and that his angels would, in his time, come for her, to take her with Him to their heavenly, eternal home. That time came on Wed., April 8, 2020 at the age of 85 at Sunnyside Astria Hospital. May God comfort those who mourn the passing of Marge McGhan, with the sure and certain hope and promise of eternal life. Marge is survived and will be missed dearly by her beloved husband, Cliff of 66 years, 4 children, 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry and Gladys Mitchell, brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Clariece Snider and her daughter, Laurie Roberts. Marge requested cremation and no formal funeral service. Those wishing to sign Marge's online memorial book may do so at

Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 12, 2020

