Marjorie Morse

MARJORIE HILDA MORSE PROSSER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY Marjorie H. Morse (Margie) was born on November 1, 1927, daughter of James and Hilda Ellis, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. She passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 of natural causes. Margie grew up in Bonners Ferry, ID. until moving to Spokane, WA. when she was 14 and graduated in 1946 from North Central High. She then moved to Wenatchee, WA. where she met Ercy A. Morse Jr. They were married on August 15, 1947. They raised four children while living an adventurous life working in many different states until settling in Benton City, WA. in 1962. As early as age five, Margie's family knew she loved music. Her dad played the fiddle and her mom the piano. She loved it when her parents would let her go with them when they played, and she would tap dance and sing while the audience gave her pennies. After the children were grown she found time to explore new pursuits. She took up oil painting and became quite an accomplished painter, but music turned out to be her passion. She taught herself to play the 'fiddle' and joined the Old Time Fiddlers in her 50's. She competed in contest around the N.W. and won several trophies. In her 60's, she started her own band, Margie and the Sidekicks. They played for Senior Dances and entertained at local Nursing Homes, which she continued to do well into her 80's. She also taught her grandchildren and others to play the fiddle. Margie was a talented, fun loving person with a great sense of humor, which she retained to her last days. She was devoted to her family, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children: Rusty & Marlene Morse, Marcia & Stephen Harrell, Tom & Connie Morse, all in Richland, WA., and David & Jerry Morse, in Tacoma, WA. She had seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-greatgrandchild, all of whom she loved dearly. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Ercy A. Morse Jr., as well as her sister and two brothers. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private grave side service will be held on July 7th for the family, with a celebration of life service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a charitable donation to your favorite charity
or food bank in Margie's name. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com