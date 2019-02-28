Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARJORIE PHILLIPS FORSYTH DONAHUE. View Sign

MARJORIE PHILLIPS FORSYTH DONAHUE Einan's at Sunset Marjorie Phillips Forsyth Donahue, (83) of Kennewick, Washington, passed from this life on February 26, 2019. She was born December 19, 1935 to Fern Thompson and Clyde T. Phillips in Los Angeles, California. Marjorie was raised in the Sacramento, California area and graduated from Grant Union High School in Sacramento. She married the first love of her life Robert M. Forsyth on May 3, 1954. They were later sealed in the Oakland California Temple of the on February 15, 1975. Together they had five children. Being a wife and mother gave her great joy, and it was her desire to always keep her children close by. Marj helped her husband, Bob, to run their farms and ranches in California and Oregon and later, after moving to the Tri-Cities, Washington, they opened the Richland House of Flowers and ran it together until his death in 1993. They loved attending their children's and grand-children's school and sporting events and giving service to their community. As Foster Parents they helped many youth by temporarily giving them a safe home. Marjorie served in the PTA and on the school board while living in Eagle Point, Oregon. She served in many callings in the various wards that she lived in, including many years as Relief Society President. After the passing of her husband, Robert, she served a Church service mission to Thailand. In her later years Marjorie began to struggle with Parkinson's disease and in 2010 she moved to Charbonneau Assisted living in Kennewick, where she met Curt Donahue. They were married on June 2, 2012. They were blessed with a twilight honeymoon as he has watched over her with loving care through these last years of her life. They have enjoyed being season ticket holders to Tri-City Dust Devils baseball, and watching the look on people's faces when they tell them the large number of descendants they have! Marjorie is survived by her husband, Curt Donahue; her children; Mark Forsyth (Jamie) of Connell, WA, Rhonda Smith (Byron) of Orern, UT, Brett Forsyth (Theresa) of Richland, WA; 17 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Phillips (Maggie), sisters', Vienna VanGinkel (Robert), and Elmina Hooper (Joe). She was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings; Charles Taylor, Pam Hanson and Jean Desamito; her first husband, Robert Forsyth, two sons: Jonathan Forsyth and Clyde Forsyth and her granddaughter Amanda Smith. Visitation will be held at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am followed by her Celebration of Life starting at 11am. A Committal Service will follow at Sunset Gardens, 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland, Washington. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

915 By-Pass Highway

Richland , WA 99352

