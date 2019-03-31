Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARJORIE THELMA (REISENAUER) BENSON. View Sign



MARJORIE THELMA (REISENAUER) BENSON Einan's at Sunset Marjorie Thelma (Reisenauer) Benson beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 21, 2019. She was born in Dickinson, ND on March 31, 1930, daughter of Andrew and Mary (Schmitt) Reisenauer. After graduating from Dickinson High School, Marjorie worked at the Dickinson Utility Company. She loved to dance (jitterbug and polkas). She met the love of her life, Bernard (Bernie) Benson at a dance in Dickinson, ND. They married in 1952 and had five daughters. The family moved to the Tri-Cities in 1960 where Marjorie worked for ITT (fabrication department) and was a Union Steward of Local Union 112 IBEW. Later she was employed with Old National Bank. Marjorie was a member of the Eagles Lodge 2485 and Moose Lodge 1716. She was a devout Catholic and religiously prayed the rosary. She had a charismatic personality and unconditional love for family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor and an easy going personality where everyone around her enjoyed her company. She was an avid fan of the Seattle Mariners and her favorite player was Ichiro. Family meant the world to her and she loved cooking for family gatherings. Marjorie is survived by daughters: Cheryl (Lou), West Richland, WA; Connie, Portland, OR; Corinne (Rick), Kennewick, WA; Carla (Gary), Mesa, AZ; and Cathy (Mike), Kennewick, WA; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-laws: Martha Reisenauer, Dickinson, ND; Ardyce Reisenauer, Turlock, CA; and Rosemary Benson, Pasco, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard J. Benson; father and mother, Andrew and Mary (Schmitt) Reisenauer; 6 siblings: Pauline Roshau, Dickinson, ND, Frank Reisenauer, Dickinson, ND, Catherine Sutton, Dickinson, ND, Betty Miller, Spokane, WA, Leo Reisenauer, Turlock, CA, and Marie Olson, Richland, WA. The family would like to give special thanks to Michele Patrick (Hospice nurse) for her compassion, professional care, and kindness to our mother during her transition. Our family is very grateful to Crystal Worcott (nurse) and caregivers at the Rosetta Assisted Living, Richland, for all their devotion, compassion, and care, making Rosetta a safe place to live. Donations may be made to the Tri-Cities local hospice provider, Chaplaincy Health Care, 1480 Fowler St. Richland, WA. Express your thoughts and memories at www.einansatsunset.com Private family services were held. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

