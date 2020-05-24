MARK RICHARD SMITH Mark Richard Smith passed away peacefully at age 68 on May 5, 2020 at Trios Hospital in Kenne-wick. Mark was born on December 20, 1951 in Richland, WA to father Richard Smith and mother Marian Smith. Mark lived most of his life in the Tri-Cities and had many friends here throughout the years. He was a graduate of Kennewick High School in 1970 and attended Washington State University. Mark joined the Army after college, where he served his country proudly until his Honorable Discharge. He continued his professional career as a boiler technician at Hanford until he retired. Mark sacrificed a lot throughout his life to ensure that those he loved were provided for and were given the chances to succeed. He always had a great love for animals as he would often open his home to those in need. Mark was passionate about the outdoors, often spending time at Columbia Park with family or just driving with no destination in mind. He was an avid sports fan (especially the Mariners and Seahawks), loved watching old black & white tv shows, and was an aspiring woodworker. Mark leaves behind his wife, Teresa Smith; his sons, Jobey and Travis Smith, his daughter, Jesyca Owen, his step-daughter, Katrina Green, and multiple grandchildren. He is survived by younger siblings Brook Grimes-Hudspeth and Sky Smith, with his older sister Jyl Smith-Cameron preceding him in death. Services will be a private family event. Memorial donations may be made to the Benton Franklin Humane Society.



