MARK LEROY STEVENS Mark Leroy Stevens of Richland, WA died on March 31st , 2020 following a short illness. He was born in Richland, WA in 1956 to Ralph E. Stevens and Dorothy L. Stevens. A true Richland native, he played Little League baseball (often coached by Ralph) in his younger days and later playing Bomber basketball in high school. He graduated from Richland High in 1974, later attending CBC and Central Washington University. Mark's job of material managment for the construction of power plants took him all over the U.S. and different corners of the globe, but his favorite trip was unquestionably the one back home to Richland. He married Pamela (Kaye) Stevens in 1989 and in 1990 they had their only child, Laura Stevens. Mark was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents and is survived by his wife Pam Stevens, daughter Laura Stevens, siblings Vella (Mike) Duncan, Terry (Dave) Broussard, and Robert Stevens, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and close friends. He will be remembered by all those that loved him for his wit, love and care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choosing, No service is planned at this time.

