MARK W. TERRIL Funeral Alternatives of Washington Mark W. Terril passed away September 24, 2019 in Lacey, Washington, his home of nearly 12 years. He was born December 16, 1945 to Doris and Orvel Terril in Brunswick, Georgia. Mark also was a long-time resident of Richland, Washington. He graduated from Kennewick High School in 1964 and Columbia Basin College before earning a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from the University of Southern California in 1978. He married Alice Owens in 2008. Mark served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1989, retiring after 20 years of service, including a tour of duty as a hospital corpsman in Vietnam during the war. After the service, he worked as a driver for AMR, an emergency transportation company, was a pharmacy preceptor, and owned the Benton City Pharmacy. He also worked for Amazon customer service. Mark loved cars, stamp collecting, woodworking, music, singing and movies, and was a "frustrated inventor." He gregariously talked to all strangers. His nickname was "Midnight Mark." A member of the Central United Protestant Church, he participated in the CUP Singles Club. Mark is survived by his wife, Alice M. Terril; sons, Brian Terril and Christopher Terril; stepsons, Ed Owens and Tim Owens; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, Bruce (Pamela) Terril; brother-in-law, Patrick (Mary) Griffin; and sisters-in-law, Eileen (Arland) Adams and Beverly Griffin. He was predeceased by his parents; brother-in-law, Vernon Griffin; and grandson, Ryan Owens. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 19, 1:00 p.m. at Funeral Alternatives Chapel, 2830 Willamette Dr. NE, Lacey, WA 09516. Memorial donations may be made to the Fisher House and Virginia Mason Diabetic Research. Please share memories at

