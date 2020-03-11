Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marland Drake. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARLAND J DRAKE Kayser's Chapel Marland J Drake passed away peacefully at his home in the wee morning hours of February 18, 2020. He was born May 16, 1930 to James Albert Drake and Jane Kirk Drake in Rose, OK. Marland served in the U.S. Navy and received an honorable discharge after 4 years of service. He worked at Hanford and lived in Richland. He retired from Hanford after working there for 37 years. While at Hanford he and Jane would drive up to O'Sullivan Lake. They wanted to retire here so they could fish. They saw an opportunity to buy land and start a mobile home park. Drake's Mobile Home Park was started in 1974. He leaves behind his wife, Patricia; his son, Bill; two stepsons, David and Mike; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at Drake's Mobile Home Park on May 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Please leave your thoughts and memories for the family at

