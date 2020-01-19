Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARLENE JOYCE WHITE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARLENE JOYCE WHITE Marlene Joyce White, born September 11, 1940 in Sandpoint, Idaho to Della and Everett Ratcliff passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on January 9, 2020. Marlene was raised on a farm on Selle Road, north of Sand-point, Idaho where she learned the value of hard work and resourcefulness by assisting her parents with growing hay and raising dairy cows. Marlene attended a small rural grade school at Colburn and graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1958. After graduation, she went to work at the Bonners County Courthouse. During this time, she met her husband-to-be, John White of Clarksfork, Idaho, on a blind date. They were married on June 10, 1961 on the family farm. Their early years took them to Washington, Idaho and Montana as John worked for the Northern Pacific Railroad. In 1964, they moved to Connell, WA along with daughter, Debbie, age 2 and established their home and extended their family. Son John was born in 1964 and son Doug joined in 1967. Later in 1974, their daughter Lori was born. Marlene took pride in sewing, cooking, cleaning and taking care of her family and her home. After all her children entered school, she began driving school bus for the North Franklin School District transporting children from Eltopia and the surrounding dryland area of Franklin County.She often joked about how much better behaved the dryland kids were than the kids from the irrigated farms. She transported children safely for 21 years, retiring in 2002. She loved growing beautiful flowers in her back yard, sewing, watching Mariner's Baseball on TV, fishing, camping, family picnics, backyard BBQs, and traveling to many places such as Alaska, China, New Mexico and Mexico. Some of the best times in her life were when she was surrounded by her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids. She was their biggest fan, often attending all their sporting and school events. She made everyone feel special and loved. To her family was not defined by blood, but instead love and commitment. She was referred to as "Grandma White" by many. Food, laughter, fun and love was always abundant when Mom was involved. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 1/2 years, John, daughters Debbie Rill (Kim) and Lori Wonders (Chil), sons Doug White (Rachael) and John White (Terri), her grandchildren Brandon Rill (Yamel), Travis Rill (Denise), Kristin Lutterman (Jash), Kaylee Rill, Courtney Armstrong (Trent), Taylor White, Chad White, Kyra Wonders, Dalton Wonders and Cooper Wonders, and Grandma "Snow White's" great grandchildren Isabella Rill Bustamante, Brody Rill, Nicolas Rill Bustamante, Mateo Rill Bustamante, Chase Lutterman and Coy RIll. Also surviving her are numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Howard Ratcliff, and sisters Margaret Powell and Dorothy Rose. A memorial will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 11:00 am at the Connell Church of the Nazarene. A meal will follow after the service. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chaplaincy Hospice Care at 1480 Fowler St. Richland, WA 99352.

