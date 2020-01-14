MARLENE VERA KISSICK WOOD Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Marlene Vera Kissick Wood, age 82, passed away at her home (Kennewick, WA) January 11, 2020, surrounded by family. Marlene was born August 5, 1937, in Belle Fourche, SD to George and Lucille McCamish Kissick. Marlene was a Kennewick H.S. Alumna (1955), former Ben Franklin Rodeo princess (1956), and Hanford employee (1973-1998). Her favorite moments were spending time with family and friends. Marlene is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Ben) Salazar and Linda Bayers; grandchildren: Joel "Brandyn" (Sharon) Van Sant, Dustin Bayers, Dylan "DJ" Bayers, Monique Van Sant, and Benjamin "Skyler" (Jessica) Salazar; great-grandchild: Josephine Van Sant. She will be sorely missed by all of those whose lives she touched. Graveside memorial serviceswill be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12 p.m. in the Desert Lawn Memorial Park, Kennewick, WA. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 14, 2020