MARSHA SHINDEHITE Marsha Shindehite, 69 years old, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick. Marsha is survived by her husband of 50 years Gary, son Brent and daughter-in-law Mia, son Brian and granddaughter Harley. A memorial will be held on August 30, 2019 at the Richland Yacht Club (350 Columbia Point Dr.) from 3:00-5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Chaplaincy Hospice House; 2108 Entiat Ave. Kennewick, WA 99352. Marsha also loved animals so donations can also be made in her name to the Benton Franklin Humane Society.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 23, 2019