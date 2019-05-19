Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARSHALL WAYNE GODDARD. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

MARSHALL WAYNE GODDARD Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Wednesday May 8th, 2019 Marshall Wayne Goddard of Kennewick passed away in his home at the age of 35. Marshall was born on December 30th, 1983 to Merlin and Linda Goddard of Kenne- wick WA. He was raised in Kennewick where he graduated from Kamiakin High School in 2002. On September 10th, 2016, in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho he married his wife Sammantha Goddard. Marshall was a proud member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 598 of Pasco for 17 years. Marshall from a young age had a great love for hunting and fishing along side his father, his best friend and his Papaw (Keith Goddard) Marshall was preceded in death by is grandfather's Keith and Stewart. Marshall will be missed by so many loved ones and is survived by his Wife, Sammantha Goddard and his two step daughters Kamerann Linhoff and Ellerie Maier. Along with his Mother Linda Goddard, and Father Merlin Goddard, Grandmother's Arthena and Patsy, and Siblings Angela (Richard) Dutt, Jenelle (David) Fabbro, Shaunna Waltemeyer, Jennifer Peters, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of life will be held at Bethel Church in Richland WA on Friday May 24th, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

