Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532

MARTHA (MARTY) A. COLLINS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home On Wednesday, October 16th , 2019, Marty Collins went to be with our Lord and Savior at the age of 84. Marty was born on October 23, 1934, in Spokane, Washington to John and Georgia Adams. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1952. Marty met her soulmate, Dan Collins while working at the Go-Go Burger. They were married on December 1, 1962, and made their home in Kennewick, Washington. They spent several years working alongside one-another in apartment management. Marty was an amazing Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Friend. She always had a smile on her face for all and had a great sense of humor. She was an avid league bowler and was also a bowling coach for kids. She loved traveling to Mexico and cherished her time there with family. Her favorite moments were being surrounded by those she loved at family gatherings. Those of us who knew her are better people for having had her in our lives. She has taught us a great deal including how to get through this difficult time. Marty was preceded in death by her Father, John; her Mother, Georgia; her loving Husband, Dan and her Daughter, Peggy Nichols. She is survived by her Daughter, Audrey Petersen (Dwight); Grandchildren; Tiffany, Joel (Stacie), Daniel, Georgia and 8 Great-Grandchildren. There will be a private family service. Flowers or donations can be sent the Petersen Family, 1157 N. Oklahoma Pl, Kennewick, WA 99336. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

