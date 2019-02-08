Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTHA ZAPIEN BARAJAS. View Sign

MARTHA ZAPIEN BARAJAS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Martha Zapien Barajas, 74, passed away peacefully in the presence of her caring family on February 5, 2019 in Richland WA. Martha was born in Coalcoman Michoac n Mexico on June 22nd of 1944, married Jesus Zapien in 1964 and immigrated to the United States to join her husband in 1970. They lived in Watsonville and Redding California and moved to Washington State in 1976, living in Sunnyside and Connell and retiring to Kennewick in 2006. She was a loving mother who only wanted the best for her children, to see them grow strong, happy and loving and with her guidance we have all learned to live and love and pass on her values as our own to our families. She will be remembered by her friends for always having a kind heart and always having a place at her side for everyone, always cheerful and friendly and seeing and expecting the best in everyone. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Jesus Zapien Mendoza, and her children, Jesse, Esmeralda, Blanca, Eva, and Erica, as well as six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, who shall all miss her very much and carry her in their hearts and memories. We know she is in a better place, that she can rest now, and that she will continue to guide and inspire us to be better and do better for those we love and inspire the same in others. We will miss you so much, Mom! Rosary-Visitation will be at Mueller's Funeral Home, 1401 S Union St in Kennewick, on Sunday February 10th from 4:00 and 7:00 PM. A mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 520 S Garfield St in Kennewick (the small church on site) on Monday February 11th at 11:00 AM, followed by the burial at Desert Lawn Memorial Park at 1401 S Union St in Kennewick. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

MARTHA ZAPIEN BARAJAS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Martha Zapien Barajas, 74, passed away peacefully in the presence of her caring family on February 5, 2019 in Richland WA. Martha was born in Coalcoman Michoac n Mexico on June 22nd of 1944, married Jesus Zapien in 1964 and immigrated to the United States to join her husband in 1970. They lived in Watsonville and Redding California and moved to Washington State in 1976, living in Sunnyside and Connell and retiring to Kennewick in 2006. She was a loving mother who only wanted the best for her children, to see them grow strong, happy and loving and with her guidance we have all learned to live and love and pass on her values as our own to our families. She will be remembered by her friends for always having a kind heart and always having a place at her side for everyone, always cheerful and friendly and seeing and expecting the best in everyone. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Jesus Zapien Mendoza, and her children, Jesse, Esmeralda, Blanca, Eva, and Erica, as well as six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, who shall all miss her very much and carry her in their hearts and memories. We know she is in a better place, that she can rest now, and that she will continue to guide and inspire us to be better and do better for those we love and inspire the same in others. We will miss you so much, Mom! Rosary-Visitation will be at Mueller's Funeral Home, 1401 S Union St in Kennewick, on Sunday February 10th from 4:00 and 7:00 PM. A mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 520 S Garfield St in Kennewick (the small church on site) on Monday February 11th at 11:00 AM, followed by the burial at Desert Lawn Memorial Park at 1401 S Union St in Kennewick. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com Funeral Home Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

(509) 783-9532 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close