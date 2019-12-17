Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARTIN J. (MARTY) MOHS. View Sign Service Information Stevens Funeral Chapel 511 South 7th Ave Othello , WA 99344 (509)-488-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

MARTIN J. (MARTY) MOHS Stevens Funeral Chapel Marty was born 1/23/33 in Pine River, Minnesota to George and Katherine Mohs. He was the youngest of 12 brothers and 3 sisters. He was accepted into the Lords embrace on 12/06/2019 after a short illness. Marty graduated from St. Boniface Catholic High School in Cold Springs, MN in 1951. After high school he traveled to Washington State and lived with his sister Marie in Granger while pursuing employment opportunities. He cut asparagus and picked cherries. Soon Marty met the love of his life, Norma Morris and they were married on 11/21/53. Supporting their soon growing family Marty found employment in Granger, Sunnyside, Grandview, Prosser and the Tri-Cities primarily in the lumber business. In 1963, Marty and Norma moved to Othello to raise their family. Marty went to work for Bestway Lumber which eventually became Copeland Lumber. He managed Copeland for many years. He later worked at Able Lumber in Othello and Pay n' Pak in Moses Lake. Marty was a longtime member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served the community in the Lions Club and the Jaycees. He also coached minor league baseball, was a Boy Scout leader and for many years an active member of the Othello Booster Club. Marty was instrumental in the construction of the Lions Park Ball Fields, Triangle Park and sponsored many youth sports teams. Upon retirement you could find Marty on a swather or tractor at Hafer Farms. Marty enjoyed quality time with his family. He was fortunate to return to Minnesota on numerous occasions with his children and grandchildren. Marty also devoted himself to caring for his wife Norma with her medical care. He is preceded in death by his parents, all of his siblings, his wife and their son Kenny. He is survived by his children, Allan (Rebecca) Mohs of Othello, daughter-in- law Patty Mohs of Scotts Valley Ca, Mark Mohs of Othello, Edna Allphin and Laurie Mohs of Ellensburg, Diana (Randy) Hafer and Debra (Justin) Hafer of Othello and Kevin (Toni ) Mohs of Littleton, Co. Marty is also survived by 25 grandchildren and 51 great- grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Friday, 12/20/2019 at the Othello Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11:00am. Rosary will be held at the Stevens Funeral Chapel Othello on Thursday, 12/19/2019 at 6:00pm.

