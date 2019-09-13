MARTIN MARTINEZ Hillcrest Memorial Center Martin Martinez passed away peacefully September 8th, 2019 at Kadlec Hospital in Richland,WA. Martin was born March 22, 1969, to Jeronimo Martinez and Lorenza Martinez and raised in Walla Walla. He was a brother and uncle and a hard worker in the agricultural industry. Martin was a big wrestling fan and known by the ones who loved him as "Nature Boy" after his favorite wrestler Rick Flare. He was also a Dallas Cowboys football fan. In 1979 Martin attended a school in Arizona where he ran Cross Country and won many medals and trophies, Martin also played the drums and had a love for music. Martin is loved by many and survived by his 10 siblings, Patsy Saenz, Angie Arevalo, Raul Martinez, Norma Martinez, Jerry Martinez, Ricardo Martinez, Frank Martinez, Andy Martinez, Danny Martinez, Sandy Martinez and preceded in death by his mother Lorenza Martinez and Father Jeronimo Martinez. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Center 9353 W. Clearwater, Kennewick, WA.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 13, 2019