MARTIN PHILIP OTTEM Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Marty passed away in Kennewick on February 22 at the age of 70. He was born in Seattle (Carnation) on July 18, 1949 to Lloyd and Winifred Ottem. In 1954, his family of six moved to eastern Washington and by 1956 they had established a hay farm in Othello. Marty worked on the farm throughout his school years. He graduated from Othello High School in 1967 and then attended WSU where he met his wife, Kay. They graduated and were married in 1971. In 1975, their family grew when daughter Kirsten was born, and in 1978 son Mark was born. Marty's degree from WSU was in Agricultural Economics, which turned out to serve him well in his banking career over the next 35 years. He worked at Seafirst Bank (which became Bank of America) for 17 years, in Dayton, Colville, Lacrosse and Spokane. In 1989, he was recruited by a local Tri Cities bank and the family moved to Kennewick. Over the next 6 years that bank was acquired by two larger banks. In 1995, he was approached by a group of farmers and businessmen who wanted to start a new local bank, and in October of 1996 Columbia Trust Bank opened in Pasco, with Marty serving as President and CEO. During the Columbia Trust years he served on the Board of Directors for both the Washington Bankers Association and the Western Independent Bankers. By 2006 Columbia Trust's growth and success led to them being acquired by another larger bank, and Marty retired at age 56. Over the next 10 years Marty spent his time pursuing his talent for woodworking, working on home and yard projects, becoming a Master Gardner, playing golf and learning to fly fish. He was a loyal Coug! Besides visiting family in Seattle and San Diego, he and Kay took many road trips to various parts of the country to see friends and visit national parks, until a diagnosis of a rare neurological disease kept him close to home during the past 4 years. Marty was a kind and generous man, always willing to help others. He loved his family and he was a wonderful friend to all who knew him. Marty was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Kay, daughter Kirsten, son Mark (Diane), grandsons Nate and Parker, brother David (Lou), sister Diane (Jerry), sister Nancy (Bob), sister Gail (Chris), and six nieces and nephews, their spouses /significant others, and their children. A celebration of Marty's life will be held on Saturday, April 25 at 10:30 am at West Highlands UMC, 17 S Union, in Kennewick. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration(

