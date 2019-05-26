MARVIN EDWARD KLUNDT 11/17/1932 5/21/2019 Hillcrest Memorial Center Marvin was born in Pasco, Washington to Edward and Clara Klundt. They lived on Road 68 where the family farmed. He graduated from Waitsburg High School. Marvin went to work at Hanford in January of 1954, where he worked 38 years until retiring in 1992. Marvin was an enthusiastic fisherman and hunter, sports fan, as well as a very active square dancer. He enjoyed traveling on cruises with his square dance club, as well as dancing all over the United States. Marvin was a member of Central United Protestant Church in Richland, Washington, and later United Presbyterian Church in Kennewick. He was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Kennewick, and a lifetime member of the NRA. Marvin is survived by his sisters, Audrey M. Switzer Perkins of Kennewick, Washington, and Betty L. Kennedy, of Yakima, Washington. Numerous nieces and nephews as well as many great nieces and nephews also survive him. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Klundt and Clara Klundt Davenport; his brother Raymond W. Switzer, and sister Barbara J. Wardrip. Visitation is at Hillcrest Memorial Center 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3-5pm. It was Marvin's request that there only be a grave side service in Dayton, Washington in the family plot, which will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM. For his online tribute page visit www.HillcrestMemorial Center.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 26, 2019