Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARVIN EDWARD KLUNDT. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-737-9717 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MARVIN EDWARD KLUNDT 11/17/1932 5/21/2019 Hillcrest Memorial Center Marvin was born in Pasco, Washington to Edward and Clara Klundt. They lived on Road 68 where the family farmed. He graduated from Waitsburg High School. Marvin went to work at Hanford in January of 1954, where he worked 38 years until retiring in 1992. Marvin was an enthusiastic fisherman and hunter, sports fan, as well as a very active square dancer. He enjoyed traveling on cruises with his square dance club, as well as dancing all over the United States. Marvin was a member of Central United Protestant Church in Richland, Washington, and later United Presbyterian Church in Kennewick. He was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Kennewick, and a lifetime member of the NRA. Marvin is survived by his sisters, Audrey M. Switzer Perkins of Kennewick, Washington, and Betty L. Kennedy, of Yakima, Washington. Numerous nieces and nephews as well as many great nieces and nephews also survive him. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Klundt and Clara Klundt Davenport; his brother Raymond W. Switzer, and sister Barbara J. Wardrip. Visitation is at Hillcrest Memorial Center 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3-5pm. It was Marvin's request that there only be a grave side service in Dayton, Washington in the family plot, which will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM. For his online tribute page visit www.HillcrestMemorial

MARVIN EDWARD KLUNDT 11/17/1932 5/21/2019 Hillcrest Memorial Center Marvin was born in Pasco, Washington to Edward and Clara Klundt. They lived on Road 68 where the family farmed. He graduated from Waitsburg High School. Marvin went to work at Hanford in January of 1954, where he worked 38 years until retiring in 1992. Marvin was an enthusiastic fisherman and hunter, sports fan, as well as a very active square dancer. He enjoyed traveling on cruises with his square dance club, as well as dancing all over the United States. Marvin was a member of Central United Protestant Church in Richland, Washington, and later United Presbyterian Church in Kennewick. He was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Kennewick, and a lifetime member of the NRA. Marvin is survived by his sisters, Audrey M. Switzer Perkins of Kennewick, Washington, and Betty L. Kennedy, of Yakima, Washington. Numerous nieces and nephews as well as many great nieces and nephews also survive him. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Klundt and Clara Klundt Davenport; his brother Raymond W. Switzer, and sister Barbara J. Wardrip. Visitation is at Hillcrest Memorial Center 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3-5pm. It was Marvin's request that there only be a grave side service in Dayton, Washington in the family plot, which will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM. For his online tribute page visit www.HillcrestMemorial Center.com Published in Tri-City Herald on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close