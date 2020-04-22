Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin McCollom. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

MARVIN LEE MCCOLLOM Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Marvin Lee McCollom 5/20/46 born in Boise City Oklahoma, He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 73 on April 18, 2020. He was a great man, amazing husband, father, grandfather, and influence on many more who loved him. His love for God and his family were what he lived for, he had a hobby and love for airplanes and especially the P51 Mustang, sports baseball, and was an avid fan of the Mariners. He was a manager for many years at Hanford, and in his last years worked out at PFP in the lab. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1964 and went on to graduate from Eastern Washington State College in 1974 with a business degree. He left behind his wife Wanda McCollom of 40 years and his 2 daughters Heather and Jade McCollom, his grandchildren Jesse and Whitney McCollom, Roman and Jordan McCollom, Zarred Green, Alicia Chavez, Marisa and Emily McCollom, his brother William McCollom, his close friends Steve and Patti Boothe, Wayne and JoAnn Callaway, Steve and Jeena Hoegh and Ray Callaway, and many others too numbers to mention. He was preceded in death by his parents William L. McCollom and Ruby Quackenbush Mueller, and his 2 children Amy McCollom Green and John McCollom. Due to COVID-19, a small, private family service will be held. After the stay at home order is lifted, we will have a celebration of life details will follow at a later date. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

