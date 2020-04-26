Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary A. Scott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARY A. (HUNTSMAN) SCOTT Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Mary A. (Huntsman) Scott passed away April 13, 2020. Mary was born in Elk City, Kansas to Thomas and Opal Ballinger. Mary moved to California with her parents and graduated from Porterville High, class of 1953. She retired from Beckmans Instruments in 1993. Mary moved to Wynnewood, Oklahoma with her husband Robert Scott, later moving to Pasco, Washington to be closer to family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her siblings Owen, Vivian, and Glenn as well as her parents. Mary is survived by her son, Mark Huntsman and his wife Michele, daughter Lynne Phillips and her husband Scott, her stepchildren Marvin Huntsman and Cathy Thompson. Her grandchildren Carrie, Vanessa, Michael, Ashley, Nicolas, and six great-grandchildren. We want to celebrate Mary's life. Anyone who knew Mary was blessed and knew a real friend. A special thank you to all the staff at Tri-City Retirement Inn and Chaplaincy Hospice for their attention and care of Mary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Chaplaincy Hospice. For online condolences and to sign the online guest book, visit

MARY A. (HUNTSMAN) SCOTT Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Mary A. (Huntsman) Scott passed away April 13, 2020. Mary was born in Elk City, Kansas to Thomas and Opal Ballinger. Mary moved to California with her parents and graduated from Porterville High, class of 1953. She retired from Beckmans Instruments in 1993. Mary moved to Wynnewood, Oklahoma with her husband Robert Scott, later moving to Pasco, Washington to be closer to family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her siblings Owen, Vivian, and Glenn as well as her parents. Mary is survived by her son, Mark Huntsman and his wife Michele, daughter Lynne Phillips and her husband Scott, her stepchildren Marvin Huntsman and Cathy Thompson. Her grandchildren Carrie, Vanessa, Michael, Ashley, Nicolas, and six great-grandchildren. We want to celebrate Mary's life. Anyone who knew Mary was blessed and knew a real friend. A special thank you to all the staff at Tri-City Retirement Inn and Chaplaincy Hospice for their attention and care of Mary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Chaplaincy Hospice. For online condolences and to sign the online guest book, visit Hillcrestfunerals.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close