MARY AGNES (AGGIE) GALL Mary Agnes Gall was born in Pennsylvania to Joseph and Agnes Grubich. Aggie passed away in Salem, Oregon on December 6th , 2019, at the age of 87. During her lifetime she entered into three marriages.Her first husband William Palmer, second husband Steve Gall, predeceased her. Her third marriage to Robert Zimmerman was from 1985-1987. As a result of those marriages she has a stepdaughter, Suzette Alexander and husband Coy, and her two grand-children Nick and Shelby. During the final period of her life she moved to the Salem area from Washington State to be closer to her immediate family. Aggie was a member of the Gilmore Guild while living in Pennsylvania. During the decades she lived in Washington State she was active inthe Burbank Grange, Bechtel Women's Club, Red Hat Society, and Queen of Spades Garden Club. Her career path led her to be employed as an Executive Secretary throughout her lifetime. Aggie will be remembered for being precise and sharing her knowledge of grammar, both written and spoken. Aggie retired in 1995 from Hanford after 22 years. Upon her recent passing she will also be missed not only by her stepdaughter and family but also by her nephew Victor Raskovsky and his wife Salam; Mark Palmer; Godchild Kathy Rattenbury, Jerry and Grace. Immediate burial will take place in Pennsylvania with a Celebration of Life with Family and Friends in Washington State at a future date that is yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Aggie's love of animals you may donate to your local animal organization. Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 15, 2019

