MARY KATHLEEN BISHOP Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Mary Kathleen Bishop was born August 30, 1945 in Vancouver, WA to Hubert and Josephine Bedell.The Lord called her home on April 11, 2020. Mary grew up in Washougal, WA.After meeting her husband Jerry in 1976 she built her life and family in Kennewick, WA. Mary always put family and others first. An amazing wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt, friend, cheerleader, and true master of relationships. She had the ability to make friends with anyone, and was a ray of sunshine to all that knew her. Mary spent her whole life serving others and was always the life of the party. The void that she leaves behind is surpassed only by her legacy. She is preceded in death by her father Hubert Bedell, her mother Josephine Bedell, her father-in-law Donald Bishop and mother-in-law Juanita Bishop. She is survived by her husband Jerry Bishop, her son Toby Bishop (spouse Amy Bishop), her daughter Jessica Cannard (spouse Nicholas Cannard), her 9 grandchildren, her brother Dick Bedell (spouse Marion Bedell), and her brother John Bedell. There will be a celebration of her life held at a later date at Crossview Church. The full obituary can be viewed at muellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 27, 2020