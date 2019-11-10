Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY "KAY" COATES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARY KAY COATES Mary "Kay" Coates was born in Spokane, Washington on September 29, 1934 to Arthur and Mildred Mitchell. Kay passed away peacefully with family at her side on October 17, 2019 at her home in Valley, Washington. Kay was Arthur and Mildred's only child. Kay grew up in Spokane and then moved to Richland, Washington in her mid-childhood. She graduated from Richland High School in 1952. She met Richard Coates and they married December 13, 1952 in Richland. Together they had three children: Jay, Julie and Douglas. They were married for 62 years until Richard's passing in 2014. Kay worked as special needs para-educator at Hanford High School until her retirement, giving over 30 years of service. She truly loved the kids and their families that she had the opportunity to work with, along with her work family. She shared her love for learning and education with her grandchildren. Kay enjoyed knitting and sewing. She was known for the clothes, dolls and blankets that she made for friends, family, and especially for her grand- children. She enjoyed boating on the Columbia River and her many years visiting Priest Lake, Idaho. Kay had a great appreciation and respect for the Native American Culture and enjoyed attending pow-wows. Kay was passionate about learning, sharing, teaching and honoring the culture and traditions of Native American people. For many years, Kay was a strong advocate of AA and Al-Anon. She was always giving support and guidance to those working through their journey. Besides her many interests, Kay's greatest love and accomplishments was her family. She enjoyed most of all having everyone gather together during holidays, birthdays and special events. Kay is survived by her three kids; Jay Coates, Julie Hedges, and Doug (Kathy) Coates all of Valley, Washington; grandchildren, Aleecia Coates, Mandy Hedges, Melissa (Christopher) Moradi, Julie (Brandon) Clark, Mitchell (Sarah) Coates; ten great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of Kay's life on November 16, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive in Richland, Washington. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make donations in Kay's memory at your local humane society. Kay's family is deeply grateful for service, love and care offered by Hospice of Spokane and would like to thank them for their presence.

