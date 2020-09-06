1/1
Mary Dianna Hackett
1948 - 2020
Mary Dianna Hackett
March 4, 1948 - August 28, 2020
Burbank, Washington - Mary passed away at the age of 72 at her home in Burbank, Washington. Mary was born on March 4, 1948 in Hood River, Oregon to Mary "Lorraine" (Garrison) and Thomas E. Wright. After Thomas died in 1949, Lorraine moved her small family to Granger, Washington to be closer to her grandparents. Mary spent her childhood on a small family farm, there she raised 4H lambs to show at the fair. In 1959 the family moved to Tri-Cities where daughters, Kimberly and Laura were born. Mary met and fell in love with Ron Hackett. They married on 12/6/1980, adding Ron's sons Ron Jr and Travis to the family. Mary was a retired kitchen worker for the Pasco School District. Mary had an artistic side and enjoyed working in the yard with her flowers. What she looked forward to the most was the trips to Montana and Fish Camp with her stepdad Joe Foster. Mary is preceded in death by her parents Marry Lorraine Foster and Thomas E. Wright and her son Michael Todd. Mary is survived by her husband, Ron Hackett; brother, Steve Wright (Vickie); children, Kimberly McDonald, Laura Deines (Jeff), Ron Hackett (Denise) Hackett and Travis Hackett; grandchildren Cody and Shea Deines; stepdad Joe Foster and sisters Yvonne, Carolyn, Linda, Ann Laura and Sheryl as well as numerous nieces and nephews.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home
1608 West Court Street
Pasco, WA 99301
(509) 547-3316
