MARY ANNE KARISH DOBBS Mary Anne Karish Dobbs was born March 14, 1929 in New Haven Connecticut. She was the oldest of three children with two younger brothers, Robert and James, both preceded her in death. She spent her first 20 years in Connecticut. She was an accomplished singer and received a scholarship to attend the Mannes School of Music in NYC. She was also a nanny while attending music school. She met her husband; the love of her life, Warren Craig Dobbs, in the downtown NYC Hollister Music store buying sheet music. She married him September 27, 1950 in Westport Conn in an old barn on the Tyler Long Residence. Shortly after, Warren joined the US Army. It was during the Korean War and so she became a US Army wife. Her first child Marjorie was born in Ft. Riley Kansas in December of 1951 and second child Catherine was born in Ft. Eustis VA in 1953. Mary Anne followed Warren to various deployments throughout the United States. She spent some time with her daughters overseas stationed with her husband in Japan where she taught English and learned the art of flower arrangement. Upon returning to the United States she settled with Warren in Pacifica CA and her third child Craig was born in San Francisco, CA in 1959. Mary Anne was a gifted gardener and tree planter. She could take any yard and turn it into a work of art with flowers, trees and beautiful vegetables. Going to visit her always included a wonderful meal and a gift basket of fresh fruits and vegetables to go. She was a masterful cook and home maker. What she loved the most, and dedicated her life to was her husband and family. She amazed herself and found great joy in her later years thinking about what she had brought into this world in her children. She loved counting them and saying the names of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her step grandchildren were always included in that circle of love. She was a deeply spiritual woman with a strong faith in God. She prayed for all of us unceasingly. She died on May 20, 2020 in the Tri Cities Chaplaincy Hospice House, Kennewick Washington. Her prayers will be deeply missed. Mary Anne was preceded in death in June 2004 by her husband Warren Craig Dobbs, and survived by her 3 children Marjorie Marnie Maria Bille (Michael) of Anderson, CA., Catherine Best (Bobby) of Pasco, WA., Craig Dobbs of Kennewick, WA. and numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.



