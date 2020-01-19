Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY E. HALL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



MARY E. HALL Mary E. Hall was born on May 12, 1943 in Forte Meade (Sturgis), SD to James E. Austin and Mable (Blotz) Austin; she passed away on December 30, 2019 at the Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, WA. Mary is survived by her husband of 54 years, Byron Hall, her children Mark Hall, Matt Hall, and Mary Christine Harris, their spouses Sherry Hall and Tommy Harris, and grandchildren Ashlee Hall, Leeann Hall, Joshua Hall, Breanna Hall, Tyler Swanson, Zachary Swanson, and Jareb Hall. Mary's surviving siblings include David J. Austin, Rebecca Hart, Lane Austin, Shirley Vargas, Richard Austin, Theresa Dean, Cynthia Garza, and Timothy Austin. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mable Austin, her son, John Hall, sisters, Lynn Travers and Joann Austin, and her daughter-in-law, Evelyn Hall. Mary lived in Sturgis, SD from 1943 to 1953 with her family and 5 siblings. They moved to Livermore, CA where Mary graduated from Livermore High in 1961. She then attended Oakland City College and later became employed with the Defense Department as a secretary from 1960 to 1966. Mary and Byron married on November 27, 1965 in Livermore, CA. They moved to Hermiston, OR in 1967 and raised their children Mark, Matthew, and Mary Christine. In 2006 Byron and Mary moved to Pasco, WA to be closer to children and grandchildren, attended Calvary Chapel Church, and traveled to Israel in 2008 under the guidance of Pastor Steve Winery. Mary cherished many memories the family shared at their cabin at Langdon Lake, OR. Mary loved the Lord Jesus and would tell her children and grand- children that she can't wait to see them in Heaven someday. The Lord and her family were the most important to her. Mary was always encouraged by the love and support of family and friends throughout her illness. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at Einan's Sunset Funeral Home on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm; followed by a reception. Mary was laid to rest at Sunset Gardens in Richland, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

