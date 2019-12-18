Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY ELIZABETH KUTTERER BLEAZARD. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3316 Send Flowers Obituary

MARY ELIZABETH KUTTERER BLEAZARD Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Mary Elizabeth Kutterer Bleazard was born on November 20, 1921 in Lund, Idaho to John George Kutterer and Annie Louise Peterson. She received her teaching certificate from University of Idaho and taught in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho for a year before marrying H. Grant Bleazard on February 23, 1944 in the Salt Lake Temple. He was in the Air Force and they settled in Fairfield, California. In 1955 they moved to a farm in Pasco where she lived for 35 years while raising their eight children. In 1985 Grant passed away and in 1990 Mary moved to Richland, where she lived until her death on December 14, 2019. She is survived by her children Lynn (Cindy) Bleazard, Lloyd (Marie) Bleazard, Ron (Marjean) Bleazard, Karl (Debbie) Bleazard, Gail Robinson, Phil (Meg) Bleazard and Mary Ann (John) Fitzgerald; 43 grand-children, and 121 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, daughter Kathleen Woffinden, parents, and siblings. Mary loved her family. She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in the temple for 26 years. She was a generous person, a wonderful cook, and a hard worker. Viewing: Friday, December 20th from 6-8PM at Greenlee's funeral home, 1608 W. Court St. Pasco. Viewing: Saturday, December 21st at viewing 9AM and funeral services at 10AM at 724 N. Pittsburgh St., Kennewick.

MARY ELIZABETH KUTTERER BLEAZARD Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Mary Elizabeth Kutterer Bleazard was born on November 20, 1921 in Lund, Idaho to John George Kutterer and Annie Louise Peterson. She received her teaching certificate from University of Idaho and taught in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho for a year before marrying H. Grant Bleazard on February 23, 1944 in the Salt Lake Temple. He was in the Air Force and they settled in Fairfield, California. In 1955 they moved to a farm in Pasco where she lived for 35 years while raising their eight children. In 1985 Grant passed away and in 1990 Mary moved to Richland, where she lived until her death on December 14, 2019. She is survived by her children Lynn (Cindy) Bleazard, Lloyd (Marie) Bleazard, Ron (Marjean) Bleazard, Karl (Debbie) Bleazard, Gail Robinson, Phil (Meg) Bleazard and Mary Ann (John) Fitzgerald; 43 grand-children, and 121 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, daughter Kathleen Woffinden, parents, and siblings. Mary loved her family. She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in the temple for 26 years. She was a generous person, a wonderful cook, and a hard worker. Viewing: Friday, December 20th from 6-8PM at Greenlee's funeral home, 1608 W. Court St. Pasco. Viewing: Saturday, December 21st at viewing 9AM and funeral services at 10AM at 724 N. Pittsburgh St., Kennewick. Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close