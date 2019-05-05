Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY ELIZABETH NEALEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARY ELIZABETH NEALEY Einan's at Sunset Mary Elizabeth Nealey, 64, passed away on April 30th, 2019 while staying at the assisted living facility of Rosette in Richland, WA. A longtime resident of Kennewick she was born September 1st, 1954 in Fond du Lac, WI to Fred Arden and Elizabeth Ann Dodge. The family moved to the southern California area where Mary and her 4 brothers grew up in Arcadia. After graduation from Arcadia High School, Mary attended Pasadena City College perfecting her secretarial skills and receiving her AA Degree in Secretarial Science. She was capable of typing 80 words a minute and her shorthand was at 90 words a minute. After working for the FBI in Washington D.C. for 2 years, Mary returned to the southern California. While working at a pharmaceutical sales company Mary met and married her husband of 40 years. In 1982, Mary and family moved to Kennewick where she raised her 4 sons with the help of her husband. Mary spent her free time babysitting the local children of neighbors. During this time, Mary became interested in serving as a Cub Scout leader. A Girl Scout herself, Mary spent almost 10 years in the Cub Scouts in various leadership positions with her sons. Returning to the work force, Mary worked part time for a few local companies finally working for 10 years for Adams Enterprises, the local McDonalds Corporate franchise. She retired in 2011. In her retirement years, Mary volunteered at the sales outlet for Safe Harbor. Mary and her husband are 30+ year members of Columbia Bible Church in the Tri-Cities. Mary is survived by her husband Mike, her sons Matthew, Michael, Christopher and wife, Dailine, and Brian. Her mother, Elizabeth and bothers Fred, David, and Robert will surely miss her and many nieces and nephews. Mary is preceded in death by her bother Richard and her step-father, Rex Levie both of whom she dearly loved. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

