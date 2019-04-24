Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY FINDLEY. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

MARY FINDLEY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Mary Barbouletos Findley passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2019. Mary was born in Umatilla Oregon on July 10, 1930 to Nicolas and Stella Barbouletos and she had 13 brothers and sisters. She is survived by two sisters, Anna Chevallo of Kennewick, WA and Amelia Williamson of Logan, UT. She married Wilmer Burtness in 1968 and together they had Mary's only daughter Alissa. Mary was stepmother to Steven, Michael, Sheila, and Bryan Burtness. On May 25, 1973, she married Robert Findley and gained another stepdaughter, Karen. They remained married until his death in 2007. Mary leaves behind her daughter Alissa and two grandsons, Sam and Riley Means, as well as her stepson Bryan (Vira) Burtness, Steven Burtness, Michael Burtness, and Karen (Sean) Firminger. Mary will be missed by those she left behind. She will be remembered for her generosity, her devotion to the Lord, and her infectious laugh. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11am at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

MARY FINDLEY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Mary Barbouletos Findley passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2019. Mary was born in Umatilla Oregon on July 10, 1930 to Nicolas and Stella Barbouletos and she had 13 brothers and sisters. She is survived by two sisters, Anna Chevallo of Kennewick, WA and Amelia Williamson of Logan, UT. She married Wilmer Burtness in 1968 and together they had Mary's only daughter Alissa. Mary was stepmother to Steven, Michael, Sheila, and Bryan Burtness. On May 25, 1973, she married Robert Findley and gained another stepdaughter, Karen. They remained married until his death in 2007. Mary leaves behind her daughter Alissa and two grandsons, Sam and Riley Means, as well as her stepson Bryan (Vira) Burtness, Steven Burtness, Michael Burtness, and Karen (Sean) Firminger. Mary will be missed by those she left behind. She will be remembered for her generosity, her devotion to the Lord, and her infectious laugh. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11am at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close