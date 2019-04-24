MARY FINDLEY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Mary Barbouletos Findley passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2019. Mary was born in Umatilla Oregon on July 10, 1930 to Nicolas and Stella Barbouletos and she had 13 brothers and sisters. She is survived by two sisters, Anna Chevallo of Kennewick, WA and Amelia Williamson of Logan, UT. She married Wilmer Burtness in 1968 and together they had Mary's only daughter Alissa. Mary was stepmother to Steven, Michael, Sheila, and Bryan Burtness. On May 25, 1973, she married Robert Findley and gained another stepdaughter, Karen. They remained married until his death in 2007. Mary leaves behind her daughter Alissa and two grandsons, Sam and Riley Means, as well as her stepson Bryan (Vira) Burtness, Steven Burtness, Michael Burtness, and Karen (Sean) Firminger. Mary will be missed by those she left behind. She will be remembered for her generosity, her devotion to the Lord, and her infectious laugh. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11am at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 24, 2019