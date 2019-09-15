Guest Book View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

MARY "SUSAN" HARRINGTON Einan's at Sunset On September 5, 2019, God wrapped his arms around Susan and took her to heaven from the Hospice House in Kennewick, WA. She remarkedly broke records in surviving her second round of cancer with an integrative wellness approach over the past eight years. Susan was born on February 25, 1952 to Eric and Marynell Benwick, at Cowlitz General Hospital in Longview, WA, and raised in Castle Rock, WA. During elementary and high school years she quickly earned a reputation as an inspirational leader, friend, and mentor. At age15, she worked picking fruits and vegetables to procure and make her own clothes which were always neat and clean. She became an accomplished pianist and played several recitals at her high school events. Throughout these years she spent much time with her Grandmother and Aunt Lois at their Dye estate in Castle Rock, who taught her the best of what every woman and a lady should be. During this time, Susan loved the arts, became a master gardener, and honed her hobby and love for interior design. Following high school, she received a golden miracle her most coveted gift of love, daughter Angela. Shortly thereafter, Susan began employment as Quality Assurance Administrator for two years at the Trojan Public Utility Power Plant. Afterwards she accepted employment with Burns & Roe Architect and Engineer's and moved to Richland, WA. During this time, she met her one and only true love Richard Harrington. They were romantically in love for 41 years and married for over 31 years. In the early 80's Susan began a career with Westinghouse as a Certified Lead Auditor, and later promoted into management and led teams' of people in successful Operations, Maintenance, and Project Delivery. In 1990 she was one of four women selected to complete the Westinghouse Executive Management Training program; and at the same time completed her formal college education with degrees in Nuclear Quality Assurance and General Science. In 1995 Susan was diagnosed with stage two cancer, where Richard walked every step of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation treatment, until 1996 when she began remission. At the turn of the century Susan joined her beloved woman's organization P.E.O. BW Chapter, with the mission to better lives and education of women. Susan held various P.E.O. leadership positions until she served four years as President. During this time Susan led and fulfilled her vision that broke several records for fund raising and scholarships awarded to women from the age of 18 to 45. Several within her sisterhood chapter said Susan didn't just raise the bar, she is the bar. In 2002, Richard and Susan built their dream home from the ground up, which fulfilled Richard's promise to her in 1978. Their home is beautiful, which is a testament to her love for the arts and interior design. Inside their home is all Susan, with compliments of her special touches and purple accents. During her last four years of employment she chose to be an individual contributor in management assessments and project control divisions. During this time Susan and Richard became avid snow skiers and traveled to multiple resorts throughout the United States and Canada. Most of these ski trips were with dear friends Vince and Sally, including holiday travel with Steve and Jan, Bruce and Sara, and Al and Merilynn. In December of 2012 she fell ill with what was thought to be pleurisy, but was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Following considerable testing, she denied several main stream doctor recommendations to begin chemotherapy and radiation again. Instead, with support from her primary physician, integrative doctor, and husband, Susan chose an Integrative Approach to beat cancer once again. After six months multiple tumors went dormant and reduced in size by nearly 60%. At this point and over the next four years Susan and Richard traveled around the world with dear friends Barbara and Alex, and Gerry and Dorothy. In 2017 her cancer re-awakened, and after considerable testing, Richard supported her fulltime in their home with a revised path forward for the cure. During this time through her last days, Susan and Richard enjoyed the most intimate and precious times of their loving relationship. Susan's laughter was said to be infectious and brought joy to everyone who was around her. Her reputation for inspirational support and mentorship to all who knew her would agree heaven was missing an Angel with transcendent grace. Susan is survived by her husband (Richard), daughter Angela Jaensch (Eric and granddaughter Chloe), sister Jan Kosters, brother-in-law Thomas Harrington (Cherri), nephew Mathew Harrington (Kelley), sister in-law Sue Harrington, and niece Kelli McDonald (Sean, John and Connor), Aunt Mary, Aunt Irene, and multiple cousins. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 20th, beginning at 11:00 AM, with a reception to follow at the Einan's Event Center in Richland. Her husband requests any donations be made to P.E.O. ('Bettering Women Chapter BW, WA scholarship Fund') and the Chaplaincy Hospice Health Care in Kennewick and Richland. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

