MARY INEZ CARGO Born August 19, 1971 Pasco, WA Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Survived by Father Jerry Cargo, Brother Phillip Cargo, Aunt Margie Brenton, Aunt Alice Sheapard, Uncle Wesley House. Preceded by Grand Mother Inez Cargo, Grand Father Earl Cargo, Grand Father Ralph Thomas, Grand Father Lonnie Thomas and numerous cousins, and second cousins. Life long resident of Pasco school she attended special Ed K-12, and was a life long member of West Highland Methodist Church. Mary loved making gift bags of candy, toys and games for the youth and Sunday school children. Especially on Christmas, Halloween, St. Valentines Day and Easter. She enjoyed attending potlucks and the Womens Society function. She faithfully attended Sunday services sitting always in one of the front seats. Mary had many health problems that often curtailed her actives but she was by nature cheerful and positive, sure that things would be better in the future. Mary is now with the loved ones who have gone before.

