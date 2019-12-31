Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY-JANE (JOHNSON) OTTEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARY-JANE OTTEN (JOHNSON) Einan's at Sunset Mary-Jane Otten (Johnson) Age 84 of Kennewick, WA for 30 years, passed December 26th 2019 in the early evening. She was born October 21st 1935 in Anoka, MN. Mary-Jane lived in several locations over her years including San Antonio, TX, England UK, Tacoma, WA, Ellensburg, WA, Cypress and Oceanside CA. Sheoperated Royal Cleaners until she retired. She was a loving Mother and wife. And was very strong willed but kind. Mary-Jane is survived by: Steven Smith and his wife and daughters, Mark Smith and his wife, William Otten and his wife and grand- children, and Kim Smith and son. She was preceded in death by: Charles Trondson (father), Pearle Susee (mother), Merion Smith and William Otten (husbands). Services are being held on January 2 nd 2020 at Sunset Gardens 915 Bypass Highway, Richland, WA with the Viewing at 10 am and internment graveside at 11 am at Sunset Gardens. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

MARY-JANE OTTEN (JOHNSON) Einan's at Sunset Mary-Jane Otten (Johnson) Age 84 of Kennewick, WA for 30 years, passed December 26th 2019 in the early evening. She was born October 21st 1935 in Anoka, MN. Mary-Jane lived in several locations over her years including San Antonio, TX, England UK, Tacoma, WA, Ellensburg, WA, Cypress and Oceanside CA. Sheoperated Royal Cleaners until she retired. She was a loving Mother and wife. And was very strong willed but kind. Mary-Jane is survived by: Steven Smith and his wife and daughters, Mark Smith and his wife, William Otten and his wife and grand- children, and Kim Smith and son. She was preceded in death by: Charles Trondson (father), Pearle Susee (mother), Merion Smith and William Otten (husbands). Services are being held on January 2 nd 2020 at Sunset Gardens 915 Bypass Highway, Richland, WA with the Viewing at 10 am and internment graveside at 11 am at Sunset Gardens. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close