MARY-JANE OTTEN (JOHNSON) Einan's at Sunset Mary-Jane Otten (Johnson) Age 84 of Kennewick, WA for 30 years, passed December 26th 2019 in the early evening. She was born October 21st 1935 in Anoka, MN. Mary-Jane lived in several locations over her years including San Antonio, TX, England UK, Tacoma, WA, Ellensburg, WA, Cypress and Oceanside CA. Sheoperated Royal Cleaners until she retired. She was a loving Mother and wife. And was very strong willed but kind. Mary-Jane is survived by: Steven Smith and his wife and daughters, Mark Smith and his wife, William Otten and his wife and grand- children, and Kim Smith and son. She was preceded in death by: Charles Trondson (father), Pearle Susee (mother), Merion Smith and William Otten (husbands). Services are being held on January 2 nd 2020 at Sunset Gardens 915 Bypass Highway, Richland, WA with the Viewing at 10 am and internment graveside at 11 am at Sunset Gardens. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 31, 2019