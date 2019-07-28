Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY JANE SHEELY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARY JANE SHEELY Mary Jane Mills was born on July 7, 1931 in Lima, Ohio to Opal Ena and Malcolm Everett Mills. In 1940, family moved to Clifton, New Jersey (NJ) where Mary Jane got a little brother, John Henry. Eventually, the family settled in Glen Rock, NJ where Mary Jane graduated from Ridge-wood High School. Mary Jane's mother was born on a farm in Vermont. During the Depression, Mary Jane and Opal had to live on the family farm while Malcom worked in NJ. Later, she returned to the farm for visits while growing up, in her words "because my mother and father didn't know what to do with me". She adored her grandfather William Galusha Parsons. She followed him as he worked and recalled he always parked her in a safe spot when he tended to his cows and horses. Mary Jane graduated from Bucknell University with a BS in Music. She loved to play the piano and sing. She sang in high school, college and church choirs and with anyone who would join her. After college she became the Music Supervisor in the Mountain Lakes schools in NJ. She treasured the memory of the music productions she orchestrated with her young students. Bob Campbell, her cousin, introduced her to Wallace Franklyn Sheely. Their 1st date was a New Year's Eve Party. She knew Wally was the man she wanted to marry from their first meeting. Mary Jane and Wally were wed on July 16th 1955. While Wally was completing his graduate studies Mary Jane gave birth to their first son Phillip John in 1957. After graduation they moved to Buffalo where in 1959, their second son, Paul Edward was born. The Sheely family moved to Maryland then to Kennewick, WA. Mary Jane thrived in Kennewick. She made many friends through the PTA, the Arts Council, Kennewick High, bridge, the Fly Casters Club, wine tasting and the Court Club. She and Wally travelled throughout the United States and Europe. They were patrons of the Seattle Opera and looked forward to seeing each performance. Mary Jane was a staunch supporter of Phillip and Paul's high school sports careers. Her music training left her no equal in the cheering sections of the Lions Den or KHS stadium. When on the mat or on the field she could be heard above all others. When Wally became ill, she was the loving wife she promised to be in their vows and was also formidable advocate for his welfare. Wallace Sheely passed September, 2015 shortly after their 60th year of marriage. Mary Jane persevered, she endured heart surgery, managed her household, had a joke for everyone she met, relished making new friends at Hawthorne Court and cherished the joy of friendships past. On May 30, 2019 she finished a life well lived and entered Heaven to be with Wally. Mary Jane is preceded in death by her parents Malcom and Opal, her husband Wallace and is survived by her sons Phillip and his wife Theresa, Paul and his daughter Violet Jane and her brother John, his wife Joyce and their daughter Jennifer.

