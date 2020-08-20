1/1
Mary Jo Mokler
1937 - 2020
MARY JO MOKLER Mary Jo Mokler passed away at her home in Kennewick on Aug. 14. 2020. Mary was born on Jan. 12, 1937 in Spokane, WA to Joe and Ruby (Newcomb) Woodhead. She moved to Richland in 1948 and graduated from Columbia High in 1955. She went to Central Washington in Ellensburg where she met her husband Jerry. They married on Nov. 24, 1956. They settled in Kennewick and raised their three sons Mark, Matt, Scott and daughter Marcye. Mary worked for the Kennewick School District for 18 years and retired in 1992. That didn't last long, she soon found herself working for Weight Watchers, dancing with the Seasoned Steppers and traveling to Europe, Africa, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand and Mexico. She also enjoyed sewing, going to exercise class, having coffee with the ladies from the neighborhood and meeting with the Class of 55 girls. She loved to shop. She never met a sale that she didn't like. Based on a quick scan of her closets, every purchase must have included a new pair of black pants. She touched and inspired so many people with her infectious love of life. Wherever Mary went, friendships were sure to follow. She is preceded in death by her brother John Woodhead and her son Matt. She is survived by her husband, Jerry and their children Mark (Kathy), Scott (Linda) Marcye (Caitlin), daughter-in-law Kathy, her seven grandchildren, four grandpups, four grandcats and three great- grandchildren. Services will be held at Mueller's Funeral Home (Desert Lawn Memorial). The viewing will be Friday, Aug. 21 from 2-4 p.m., followed by the Rosary. An outside socially-distanced service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. We're planning to have a celebration to honor Mary, when the pandemic is over. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations in her name to Save the Rhino at www.savetherhino.org

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
