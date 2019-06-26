MARY KATHERINE WILLIAMS- KILBURY Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center Williams-Kilbury, Mary Katherine, passed peacefully away at Hawthorne Court, Kennewick on June 21st, 2019. She was 95. She was preceded in death by Charles Kilbury (husband), Gene Williams (husband) and Kenn Williams (son). She is survived by Mark Williams (son), 4 Nieces, 2 Nephews, 9 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandson. She was the daughter of Conrad and Sophia Job. Special Thanks to Marion Halupczok, Kathy Kilbury, and Bernice Cave for all their extra care for Mary. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Mass, Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10am at Saint Patrick's Church in Pasco, WA, Graveside at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, in Kennewick, WA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Catholic Charities and Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care. For online condolences please visit www.Hillcrest BruceLee.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 26, 2019