Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY L. CARPENTER. View Sign

MARY L. CARPENTER Mary L. Carpenter, a longtime resident of the Tri-Cities, passed away on April 14, 2019 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland at the age of 86. Mary was born at home in Oakwood, Oklahoma on October 3, 1932 to Virgil and Frieda (Huff) Douglas. While Mary was still a child, the family moved to Lebanon, Missouri. When Mary was 15, her mother passed away, and she was sent to live with older siblings in Vancouver, WA and then in Plymouth, WA. At age 17, Mary met a Umatilla ferry tugboat pilot named Gary Carpenter. After a brief courtship, Mary and Gary were married on March 22, 1950, and subsequently, had a daughter, Marilyn, and a son, Gary Jr. Mary attended business school, then worked in medical offices. Her last job was as a receptionist/ orthodontist assistant for Dr. Stanley Shephard a job that lasted for over 20 years. After retirement, she spent time creating stained glass windows and lamps and loved gardening. However, family was her highest priority, and the highlight of her life was watching her grandchildren, Courtney and Louis, grow up. Mary is survived by her daughter Marilyn (Lane) Merryman, son Gary (Chris) Carpenter Jr., grandchildren Courtney Carpenter and Louis Carpenter, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Gary; parents Virgil and Frieda Douglas; brothers Jack, Tom, and William Douglas; and sisters Floris Douglas, Dorothea Hicks, and Joyce Wright. A celebration of life for both Mary and Gary will be held at Life Tributes Cremation Center on Saturday, June 1. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in their names to Chaplaincy of the Tri-Cities.

MARY L. CARPENTER Mary L. Carpenter, a longtime resident of the Tri-Cities, passed away on April 14, 2019 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland at the age of 86. Mary was born at home in Oakwood, Oklahoma on October 3, 1932 to Virgil and Frieda (Huff) Douglas. While Mary was still a child, the family moved to Lebanon, Missouri. When Mary was 15, her mother passed away, and she was sent to live with older siblings in Vancouver, WA and then in Plymouth, WA. At age 17, Mary met a Umatilla ferry tugboat pilot named Gary Carpenter. After a brief courtship, Mary and Gary were married on March 22, 1950, and subsequently, had a daughter, Marilyn, and a son, Gary Jr. Mary attended business school, then worked in medical offices. Her last job was as a receptionist/ orthodontist assistant for Dr. Stanley Shephard a job that lasted for over 20 years. After retirement, she spent time creating stained glass windows and lamps and loved gardening. However, family was her highest priority, and the highlight of her life was watching her grandchildren, Courtney and Louis, grow up. Mary is survived by her daughter Marilyn (Lane) Merryman, son Gary (Chris) Carpenter Jr., grandchildren Courtney Carpenter and Louis Carpenter, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Gary; parents Virgil and Frieda Douglas; brothers Jack, Tom, and William Douglas; and sisters Floris Douglas, Dorothea Hicks, and Joyce Wright. A celebration of life for both Mary and Gary will be held at Life Tributes Cremation Center on Saturday, June 1. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in their names to Chaplaincy of the Tri-Cities. Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close