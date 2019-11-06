Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY L. (BENNETT) RIECK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARY L. RIECK (BENNETT) Mary L. Rieck passed away after a short battle with cancer on September 17th in Richland, Washington where she made a home with her husband and raised her family. Mary was born in Portland, OR on January 13th, 1955 and moved to Kenne-wick, WA two months later. She attended K-12 grades in Kennewick and graduated from Kamiakin High School in 1973, graduated from Columbia Basin College in Pasco, WA and Modern Business College in Kennewick. She met and married her loving husband, Robert (Bob) H. Rieck in 1978 and raised two great sons, Daniel and Bennett. Mary loved her family, friends and her church family. She was active in BSF (Bible Study Fellowship) and many other things in her service to Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her father, Boyd C. Bennett. She is survived by her husband Bob, sons Daniel (Camille) and Bennett, her mother Alice Bennett, brother Jim, sister Kathy, brother David (Pati), niece Anna Johnstad, her daughter Olivia, mother-in-law Ginny Rieck, brother-in-law Jeff (Rita) and nephews Jarod and Joel Rieck. A service of appreciation for Mary's life will be held on Friday, November 8th at 1:00 PM3:00PM at Bethel Church, 600 Shockley Road in Richland, WA 99352.

