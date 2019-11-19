MARY LOU STORKEL Born in April 1931 in Enid, OK, Mary Lou passed away on November 15, 2019 and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her family moved to Washington in 1938 and settled in Golden-dale where her parents had a farm. She graduated from Golden-dale High School and married her high school sweetheart, Leroy Storkel. Over the years Mary Lou worked at Old National Bank (ONB), Pasco School District, the County Auditor's Office, and the County Engineer's Office. She retired in 1999 to garden and spend time with family. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Myrtle Moore, her brother Leo, and her beloved husband of 56 years Leroy. She leaves behind her daughters Janie, Lisa and Pam, her son Mark, their spouses, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at Mueller's Funeral Home in Kennewick, WA on Friday, Nov 22nd, at 2pm.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 19, 2019