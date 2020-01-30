Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY LOUISE GILLETTE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARY LOUISE GILLETTE Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, age 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 23, 2020 at the Tri-City Chaplaincy Hospice House. Mary died peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones following a long illness from diabetes and congestive heart failure. Mary was born August 5, 1930 to Metta and Carl Peterson in Snoqualmie Falls, WA. She took several secretarial courses following high school and began her career with the Weyerhaeuser Company in Tacoma. It was there she met the love of her life, Jack Junior Gillette and they married on August 4, 1951. They celebrated 47 years of wonderful marriage until his death in 1999. In 1964 Mary and Jack moved to the Tri-Cities area, to Mesa, just north of Pasco where he worked as a crop duster and Mary raised their children, Jack and Jill. In 1975 Mary returned to the workforce as the Clerk in charge of the U.S. Federal Probation Office in Richland, WA, until her retirement in 1997. Following husband, Jack's death in 1999 her health began to decline, and she moved in with her daughter, Jill, and son-in-law, Douglas Crawford. We spent 8 years together as a loving family caring for her and enjoying her humor, wit, and wisdom. She never met a stranger and had a smile that would light up the room. Those with whom she became friends quickly came to love her. She will be missed greatly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Metta and Carl Peterson, brother, John Peterson, and her beloved husband, Jack Junior Gillette. She is survived by her children Jill Crawford (Doug) and Jack Jay Gillette, grandchildren Courtney Russell (Ben Hales), Nichole Sanders (Will), Joel Crawford (Clara), Aaron Crawford (Raquel), and great-grandsons Cooper Hales and Andrew Sanders. Farewell mom and grandma, until we meet again, we love you. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Central Church, Richland, WA on Saturday, Feb. 1st, at 1:00 pm. Internment at Sunset Gardens will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice House at 2108 W. Entiat Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 for their outstanding, compassionate, and professional loving care to patients and their families.

