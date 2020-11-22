Mary Ruth Wright
June 23, 1930 - November 17, 2020
Pasco, Washington - Mary joined her beloved Tex on November 17, 2020. Born June 23, 1930 in Seiling, Oklahoma to Clarence W. and Willie L. Parsons. She was the youngest of four children. She moved with her family to North Bend, Washington in 1935. She attended North Bend Elementary and MT. Si High School. She married Theron K. Wright in 1947 from Forks, Washington. They lived in Corvalis, Oregon for many years where Tex enjoyed micro midget racing where she was a powderpuff racer. They then decided to move up North to Pasco, Washington where they settled to get out of the rain. She enjoyed crocheting blankets, doilies, and Christmas ornaments for the family. She also loved going to the Oregon Coast at Depoe Bay. Spending her time as a homemaker, she later worked as a cook for the Pasco School District and in an assisted living center. She loved going to lunch with her girlfriends, called the "out to lunch bunch". She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Theron K. Wright in 2011, and daughter, Ginger Lynette, and older brothers, Oliver, and Henry. She is survived by her sons, Michael of Yakima, WA, David (Linda) of Selah, WA, and Linda (Steve) O'Hair of Spokane, WA, and her sister Tabitha Thomas of Yreka, CA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Love you, Mom. At Mary's request, there will be no services. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com