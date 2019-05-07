Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY WOEHLER B. STULTZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARY B. WOEHLER STULTZ Mary B. Woehler Stultz, 84, of Kennewick, Washington, died Monday, April 29, 2019 in Tacoma, Washington. Mary was born in 1934, in Missoula, Montana. She graduated from Kennewick High. Mary was in the Navy two years during the Korean War. She worked for the US Postal Service in the TriCities, Western Washington (Puyallup) State Fair, and Hawthorne Court Retirement Center in Kennewick. She volunteered at Prairie Shufflers Square Dancing board, Good Shepherd Hospital Auxiliary and Hermiston Hospice. Mary was young at heart and had a great sense of humor. Her family, friends, and her dog, Missy were her joys. She was active and lived the past 18 months at Merrill Gardens in Tacoma to be near her children. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Woehler and Catherine Woehler; her brother, Robert Woehler; and her husband, Richard Stultz. She leaves five children, Linda Hallmark, Cathy McIntire Raymer, Lorina Conlin, Curtis Stultz, and Joe Stultz; four step-children, Steven, Frederick, and David Stultz; and Donna Sterba. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, 9 step grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 9 step great grandchildren and one brother, David Woehler. Her interment with military honors will be held Friday, May 10, 1:30pm at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial and a meal will follow at Kennewick Seventh-day Adventist Church at 2:30pm.

