MARY (WINKEL) YOUNG Mary Katherine Young (Winkel), 72, passed away on February 16, 2019 at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, WA. She was born August 17, 1946 in Ellensburg, WA to the late Alfred Winkel and Margaret (Peggy) Winkel and was the oldest of four children. Growing up in the Kittitas Valley, Mary was a member of Girls Scouts, 4-H, showing dairy cattle and in the marching band. Mary attended Kittitas schools, graduating in 1964. She married Gary Campbell the same year and together had a daughter, Patricia (Patty) Campbell (Doolin). While living in Ellensburg, Mary had a variety of jobs- most notably Better Taters, Twin City Foods, Model Laundry and Cleaners, and Center State Truck Brokers. Mary was very involved in her daughter's young life, supporting her in horse 4-H, horse shows and sporting events. For several years she volunteered at the fair and rodeo grounds ushering and taking tickets. She loved to bowl and while on a league met and married James Young. James was in the Air Force which relocated the couple to upstate New York and San Bernardino, CA, eventually leading to James' retirement location of Richland, WA. Mary worked at Energy Northwest in Richland for 17 years and retired in 2012. She was a hard worker and had great work ethic. She prided herself on accuracy and tackling large projects. The love of her pets was well known by everyone. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, reading, working in her yard, canning, sewing, and genealogy. She is preceded in death by her father, Alfred Winkel. Mary is survived by her daughter, Patty Doolin (Jerry), mother, Peggy Winkel, brothers, Fred (Judy) and Dennis (Jan) Winkel, sister, Cindy(Ron) Ness. Grandchildren, Patrick (Kim), Sabrina, Stevi (Ryan) Hall Heather and Joshua Doolin, seven great-grandchildren, Emmalee, Katelyn, Ashlynn, Rylynn, Waylon, Jaxton and Declan. Nieces, Amanda Jaquins (Larry), Diana Cyr (Dave), Jenny Matthes, Crystal Gimlin (Mike) and Amy Molina (Carlo) and her favorite Nephew, Jeremy Ness (Heather). An open house celebration of Mary's life will be held on July 13, 2019 at the home of Patty and Jerry Doolin 551 Drive Lane, Ellensburg, WA from 11:00-1:00 p.m. Please join us for potluck and sharing memories of Mary.

