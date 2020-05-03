MARYANNE IRELAND REED Maryanne Ireland Reed of Kennewick, born June 16th, 1957 escaped the pain and suffering of her over three year fight against metastatic breast cancer on the morning of April 8th, 2020. She was surrounded and held by her daughter, Jennifer Maddison, her son Justin Dempsey and her Husband in Faith, Jon Rackley. Her passing, while painful for her family and many true friends, should be celebrated as there is no doubt that she is now in the Hands of God, free of pain and discomfort. Maryanne who was known by her Hawaiian name, "Malia" to many was a blessing to all who knew her or even chatted with her. Her winsome and constant smile won the hearts of untold numbers of people. Her kindness and sincere love for her fellow man was apparent at all times. Her love of God seemed to shine from within her and brought everyone into her warm light. Anyone fortunate enough to have known her should give thanks for the blessing of the sincere affection she felt toward them. Malia was a well versed traveler. She had grown up here in Kennewick but had moved to several other locales over the years. She had a home in Lake Havasu City for a number of years. She had lived in Aiea Hawaii for 5 years and loved Hawaii like none other. She had a home in Ocean Park, Washington for several years on the Long Beach Peninsula, a home that her many grandchildren loved to visit. Malia's travels took her to the South Pacific and she enjoyed large ship cruises. She and Jon took their own boat to Canada as often as possible to fish but more importantly to Malia, watch whales and porpoises cavort in the morning or evening mists. Jon and Malia also traveled to the Southwestern states with their new travel trailer which they both loved. Malia arranged a two week river cruise for herself and Jon along with two dear local friends, Bob and Connie Larson. There she saw and photographed Austria, Germany and The Netherlands. The touring was arduous at times for her but she fought onward, wanting to see as much of God's creation as possible. She was a person who did not display fear. She was a zip lining, sky diving, rough water boating, scary road traveling beauty who loved it all. Even as the cloud of cancer was falling over her in early December, she arranged to take all of her children and grandchildren to Hawaii for a week-long stay at a beachfront home on Oahu. There they attended shows and local events. Malia spent time at the beach, in a wheelchair, looking out to sea, sighting numerous whales. Later in December, she and her daughter went back to Hawaii as guests of her sister in law, Lyla Poland and her wonderful husband, Dennis. Malia loved people and found great joy in bringing groups together for fun occasions and parties. She entertained and was herself entertained by having semi-formal "Tea parties" for her grandkids. Holidays were always a natural reason for a family feast. Everyone went home with copious and tasty leftovers as Malia saw to it that there was no shortage of delicious food. Decorating the Christmas tree would light up her glowing smile from ear to ear as she hummed and sang Christmas songs and carols. Her favorite music being Christian followed by Hawaiian. The last party she arranged was for her spouse, Jon on his 70th Birthday. 60-70 friends from near and far attended. They were well fed and had a raucous time. As always, those emotionally close or physically near to her shared in the warmth of her boundless love. Malia is survived by her husband and partner of five years, Jon Rackley. Additionally, her mother, Ruby Weaver, a lifelong local resident. Her surviving and loving sisters are Martha Miles, Cheryl Hannenburg and Nancy Gilbertson. Her Daughter, Jennifer Maddison who has been by her side through it all, tending to her many needs. Her son, Justin Dempsey, who has been a quiet strength through the fight. Malia has eight grandchildren, Draydon, Haylee, Elexxis and Kendra Dempsey. Kaitlin, Jocilyn, Jaxon and Bethany Maddison. She also has a great granddaughter, Nova Jo and last but not least, her exceptional rescued black cat, Rosie. Malia loved to save black cats as they were usually the last ones picked. Malia also had many nieces, nephews and an astounding entourage of truly close friends. Malia is preceded in death by three siblings. Brothers Sam (Sammy) and David Reed and her sister Lisa Malinitch. Her stepfather, Don Weaver has also passed. Maryanne had requested that in lieu of flowers, you might consider a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in her name. A Memorial Service will be scheduled and announced at a later date due to the intrusion of the Covid-19 virus situation.



