MATTHEW (MATT) J SOLLENDER Matthew (Matt) J Sollender died at age 66 on December 21, 2018 under the care of the Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick WA. Born in Brewster, WA in 1952 he was the son of Myles J and Edna Pryor Soll-ender. He was preceded in death by Myles, Edna and his sister MaryAnne Sollender. After attending Bridgeport High School he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served as a tank crewman during the Viet Nam War era. In 1991 he married Carol Finnigan and so joined the extended family of Nancy & Jerry Finnigan of Richland, WA. His new in-laws were quick to admire his gentle giant demeanor as well as his screwball sense of humor. More gradually they came to appreciate some of Matt's long held attitudes toward life and business. Though a skeptical and reluctant user of miniaturized electronic technologies he was masterful and tireless in his application of the heavy mechanical technologies of internal combustion engines, gear boxes, hydraulic lines and tachometers. In much lighter culinary matters his preferences were unmistakable: chicken and dumplings during the winter, shrimp salad during the summer. Around that same time Matt formed a small business, ChemRad, devoted to earth moving, excavation and farming projects around the Tri-Cities. He found a particularly valuable business partner in his youngest sister in-law who proved to be as adept at operating a backhoe as she was at compiling a financial spreadsheet. When not operating or maintaining ChemRad's heavy machinery Matt could usually be found fishing, listening to baseball games on the radio, or playing jazz guitar with fellow local musicians. He is survived by his wife Carol Sollender of Richland, WA; daughter Jessie Miera and her husband Matt of Kirkland, WA; grandchildren Josslyn and Elias Miera of Kirkland, WA; niece Breanna Sollender of Bridgeport, WA and his nephew Michael McGrath of Olympia, WA. Memorial services will be held at the Bridgeport, WA Cemetery at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 with a reception to follow at the American Legion in Brewster, WA. Express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at www.einans at

