Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MATTIE HELEN LUKE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MATTIE HELEN LUKE She was of the "Greatest Generations" and one any generation would want as their own. Mattie Helen Luke grew up in the killing poverty of Oklahoma in the 1920's and 30's. By the time she was eighteen she was mother and father to a younger sister and two younger brothers. After a day in high school, she came home to a house with no indoor plumbing, their water in a barrel on the porch, and no electricity. She cooked dinner for her younger sister and brothers, on a stove fueled by scrap wood they could gather from around town, and then she did her homework, by the light of a coal oil lamp. When she graduated from high school she did as so many others from Oklahoma had done, she packed up her sister and brothers and "HeadedTo a land that's fair and brightAnd the lemonade springs, where the Bluebird sings" She moved her family to California. Waiting for her in California, when she attempted to enroll one of her younger brothers in high school, was the principal who told her, "We don't need anymore Okies here." But, typical of her and her generation, she did not give up. She enrolled both brothers, and her sister in school and went to work to support them. In 1945, in San Francisco, she met George Nixon Luke, still recovering from malaria contracted on Guadalcanal while serving as a medical corpsman with the United States Marines. "We stood on the beach that night, looking at the ocean, and when he put his arm around me it was the first time I had ever felt safe." She married George in September, 1945. They had three children and when George retired from the Navy in 1957, she went to work to help pay for his college. When George graduated, in 1961, they moved to Richland, where she went to work for Seattle First National Bank. There, she became the first woman in the history of the bank to become a loan officer. Not satisfied she had accomplished all she could, she joined Credit Women International and after four years became the president of the American/Canadian organization Helen retired from the bank in 1983 and volunteered through World Relief to teach English as a second language. She worked with adult students from Africa, Mexico, and eastern Europe, all of whom she respected and cared for in their desire to learn and improve their lives. Helen had an abiding faith in Jesus Christ. As will be with all of us, the body failed her but her spirit and faith never did. On March 6, 2019, for Helen, Jesus' Third Work was never more appropriate: "Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in paradise" Helen touched the lives of her children, daughter Melissa Meloy and her husband Robert Meloy, son Scott Luke and his wife Lucinda Luke, son Jeff Luke and his wife Kathleen Luke, granddaughter Cassandra Freeland, grandson Christopher Luke and his wife Shalonne Luke, grandson Griffith Luke, granddaughter Christine Hatfield and her husband Charlie Hatfield, grandson Aaron Meloy and his wife Danielle Meloy, granddaughter Rosslyn Luke, great grandson Kaleo Luke, great granddaughter Gracie Hatfield and great granddaughter Sawyer Hatfield, great granddaughter Tennyson Luke, and great grandson Asher Meloy. For her entire family, Helen baked a great raspberry pie. Donations can be made to Richland Baptist Church or The .

Published in Tri-City Herald on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.