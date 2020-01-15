Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAUREEN KATHLEEN NIELSON. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

MAUREEN KATHLEEN NIELSEN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Maureen was born in Londonderry, N. Ireland on Sept. 5, 1925. Her Heavenly Father called her home on Jan. 8, 2020. Maureen's wishes were for a Private Family Graveside Service. Maureen moved to the Tri-Cities in 1967. She lived in Kennewick for 50 yrs. She enjoyed interacting with people and never had a problem talking to a stranger. The food/ hospitality industry was a perfect fit for her which she did for many years. She was very proud of becoming a Naturalized Citizen in 1964. She liked to stay informed on National and International news and politics until shortly before her passing. The following are some pieces from Maureen's "My Story" about her younger years. "I have wonderful memories of my life. Some were sad, most were happy. I was born in Londonderry N. Ireland to Sidney and Ellen Sharp. My father was serving in the Dorsetshire Regiment when he met my mother. We moved to England where I attended school. Then came the outbreak of War in 1939 right at the time of my 14th Birthday. I had taken a holiday with 2 friends and went to visit my Irish grandmother. On the way across the Irish Sea, when we were coming home, we had a naval escort with a mine sweeper as War had been declared. While my father worked in the Isolation hospital a German plane crashed at the front of it. They had several German prisoners there. They would show my Dad photos of their families. When the planes flew inland the anti-aircraft would fire at them. We could hear them and the drone of the planes. They would drop the bombs on their way back as the Brits shot at them over the Channel. We had shelters to go to when the sirens went off. We had a table shelter we went to at night when the sirens sounded, known to us as "Moaning Minnie". My mother and I worked in the War Factory. I weighed shells and stamped them if they were rejects. I also worked in the hospital where my Dad was. It's there I saw an Iron lung machine on the Ward where I worked. I left for the US on Aug. 25, 1947 to marry Earl Nielsen who I had met during the War in England. It took five days of sailing on the Queen Mary from South Hampton to reach New York. What a thrill to see the Statue of Liberty and the Skyscrapers, and the big department stores. It was more than I had ever seen before. Then I came to Montana to open farmland and no trees or ocean. It still had its beauty. We finally settled in South Eastern WA. I am fortunate to have a home and family and lived to tell "My Story." Maureen will be missed by her 4 living children and their spouses, Kathy Cartmell (Jim); Barbara Hodges; Ralph Nielsen (Lori); and Eric Nielsen (Julie). Preceded in death were John Hodges (Son-in-law) and Andrew Nielsen (Son). Maureen was blessed with 3 grandsons, Michael Baldwin; James Cartmell and Kade Hodges and 2 granddaughters, Elicia DeMerritt and Kaira Hodges. She was also blessed with 4 great grandchildren; Audrey & Kathryn DeMerritt; Gavin Baldwin and Evelyn McClendon- Cartmell. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins in the US, England, Ireland, France and Canada. "My Last Farewell" By Maureen K. Nielsen, written on May 9, 2015 No Fanfare for me. Just as simple as it can be. No regrets, only fond and loving memories. My children to say goodbye, til we meet again. A Catholic prayer by the resting place. A simple cover. Friends to say farewell. Remember me, and smile. No tears, you will be with me forever. How proud I am to be Your Mother. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

