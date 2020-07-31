MAURENE KAYE IVERS Maurene Kaye Ivers passed away quietly July 5, 2020 after a short bout with illness. Kaye was born January 29, 1942 in Peru, Nebraska to Floyd and Irene Ivers. When she was 18 months old, her family left Nebraska to live in Camp Hanford, WA. They lived in a homemade travel trailer, until 1945, when they moved into a 3 bedroom pre-fab in Richland. Kaye attended Marcus Whitman Elementary, Carmichael Middle School and graduated from Columbia High in 1960. After high school, Kaye joined the Richland Light Opera, performing in several of their productions. She received rave reviews for her performance as the lead in Once Upon A Mattress. Kaye enjoyed theater and saw many Broadway plays. She was an avid classic movie watcher and loved music of all genres. Kaye purchased a convertible Nash Metropolitan, which she loved to drive with the top down. Kaye lived in Portland, OR, Seattle, Soho New York City, and Connecticut, returning to Richland in 2002 to live in her family home. During her time in Connecticut, Kaye became a devoted fan of UConn Husky Women's basketball, calling them "my girls". She continued to follow them and watched as many games as possible after she returned to Richland. She was also a big tennis fan, eagerly watching Wimbeldon, the US Open and French Open, and other major tournaments when televised. Kaye was an Anglophile, loving all things British. She made two trips to London, during one trip she visited Wimbeldon Stadium. Kaye is survived by her brother Russell (Joann) Ivers and nieces Terri (Scott) Robertson, Lori Aldrich, Janet (Steve) Schoel, Susan (Mark) Harris, nephews Keith Ivers, Dwight Ivers, as well as many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Luana (Bill) Portch, and her brother Bruce Ivers. A small graveside memorial will be held when gatherings are allowed. Interment will be at Sunset Gardens in Richland.



